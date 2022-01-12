Smoke Eaters Ready to Return with New Lineup

It will be a very different lineup for the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday when they host West Kelowna and try to end a five game losing streak.

Coach and GM Tim Fragle swung a series of deals leading up to Monday’s trade deadline which added four new players, saw four players moved to other teams and another sign with a Manitoba Junior League team after being released.

One deadline day deal resulted in the acquisition of veteran goalie Cole Tisdale from Whitecourt of the AJHL. He has seen action this season with three different teams in the WHL.

Fragle said the 19-year-old was brought in to spell off starter Evan Fradette more often.

“We’ve overplayed Evan and he needs some proper rest in there so we bring in a goalie that an help him this year and potentially be the go-to guy next year,” said Fragle.

Goalie Bailey Monteith was moved to Virden of the MJHL in another trade involving future considerations.

Fragle said trades to bring in defensemen Kabore Dunn and Josh Orrico were meant to resolve their biggest concern from the first half of the season, namely keeping the puck out of their net.

“We haven’t had trouble scoring, but we just really wanted to address our overall team defense by adding a couple of defenders and adding a goaltender,” said Fragle who added newly acquired forward Nicholas Remissong should also help with his “200 foot game.”

In addition to Monteith, the Smoke Eaters parted with defensemen Garrett Valk and Chris Kobelka, as well as forwards Jackson Krill and Nic Roussel.

Fragle noted with such a high turnover in mid-season the coaching staff has talked about new line combinations and defense pairings knowing they need to mold the new group into a cohesive unit.

“Definitely some early season ice breakers and it’s a good opportunity right after Christmas to get through some of our system walk through’s you normally do at the beginning of a season, but it’s also a good refresher for the guys who have been here (since training camp),” said the head coach.

Another challenge facing the Smoke Eaters will be getting game-ready after last week’s five-day suspension of all team activities by the BCHL after some players tested positive for COVID-19.

Fragle admitted there was some rust during Monday’s initial practice after the league cleared the team to get back to business.

The Coach and GM said the postponement of Wednesday’s home game against Wenatchee was timely, giving the players a few more days of preparation.

Fragle feels this team will be ready to thrive in the playoffs.

“We made those moves to be a better team that we’re hopeful that can win a best of seven series because were are going to be little bit tighter (defensively),” said the bench boss.

The team has also announced it will host Prince George in a triple-header during the weekend of Jan. 21. The Spruce Kings were already scheduled to play in Trail on the Fri. and Sat. The game Sun. Jan. 23 replaces the game from Jan. 5 postponed due to COVID concerns.