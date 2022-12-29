Smoke Eaters Set to Start the Second Half on a Streak

The Trail Smoke Eaters head into the second half of the 2022-23 season on a six game win streak with points in their last seven games.

They return Fri. Dec 30 to Cominco Arena against the Bucks and close out the home-and-home series on Sat. night in Cranbrook.

Although happy for the break, Head Coach and GM Tim Fragle wouldn’t have minded if they had kept playing.

“Typically everybody is limping into the break, looking forward to it, but in terms of performance we would have liked to keep going, for sure,” Fragle said.

But there is a silver lining to the annual Christmas break for the Trail crew as Fragle said it gave injured players a chance to heal.

“We are completely healthy coming out of the break,” said the bench boss.

“We had a couple of guys out the last weekend (before Christmas), but for them the break came at a good time for them to get healthy,” Fragle added.

Despite the time off, Fragle said the team has looked good in practice this week.

“A lot like our Dec. practices, short and high competition and high competitiveness,” according to the coach, who stated that their pre-Christmas success was due to improvements in every facet of the game.

“Getting contributions throughout the lineup, better team game with regard to our structure defensively, we got solid goaltending and our special teams definitely helped,” Fragle explained.

“I think just a better overall buy-in to play as a group and that was positive as we were finding different ways to win,” he added.

The Kootenay rivals haven’t met since mid-Oct.

The Bucks recorded wins of 3-1 in Trail and 6-0 in Cranbrook during the second weekend of the season and posted a 4-3 OT win in Trail on Oct. 15.

Fragle said his team is vastly improved, but pointed out the Bucks have made a run up the Interior Conference and sit second behind the powerhouse Penticton Vees.

“They have top goaltending, save percentage and a really deep team that plays with a lot of speed so they present a lot of challenges for us,” commented Fragle, but he feels they are up to the challenge and look forward to reviewing their rivalry.

The Smoke Eaters winning streak started on Nov. 26 with a 3-2 shootout win in Wenatchee after coming back from a 2-0 third period deficit. Trail picked up a point the evening before, also rebounding from a two-goal third period deficit before falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Wild.

The Smoke Eaters were battling with the Wild for sixth place at the time and have moved into a tie for fifth with Salmon Arm and have a game in hand on the Silverbacks.

Trail is also just a single point behind the Prince George Spruce Kings heading into the weekend.

Friday’s game at Cominco Arena is slated to start at 7 p.m.