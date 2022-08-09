The Trail Smoke Eaters have landed a 6’3” defenseman with skill for the coming season.

Braydan Smith put up five goals and 23 points in 37 games last season with the U-18 AAA Saskatoon Contacts.

The 17-year-old right-shot rearguard from Prince Albert, SK. already has an NCAA scholarship, having committed to the University of Connecticut.

Smith who was an assistant captain for the Contacts also had one goal in three playoff games.