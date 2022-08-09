Smoke Eaters Sign 6'3" Defenseman from Saskatchewan
The Trail Smoke Eaters have landed a 6’3” defenseman with skill for the coming season.
Braydan Smith put up five goals and 23 points in 37 games last season with the U-18 AAA Saskatoon Contacts.
The 17-year-old right-shot rearguard from Prince Albert, SK. already has an NCAA scholarship, having committed to the University of Connecticut.
Smith who was an assistant captain for the Contacts also had one goal in three playoff games.
-
Castlegar Man Killed By Falling Tree While GolfingThe Provincial Coroner is investigating Sunday's death of a Castlegar man on a Rossland Golf Course. RCMP said the 73-year-old was likely killed instantly after a 100-year-old tree fell on him.
-
SAR calls Off Search for Missing Man in the Salmo AreaThe search for a 30-year-old man missing since leaving the Shambhala Music Festival has been called off. The four day search for Harsha Paladugu that involved over 100 SAR personnel from throughout the Kootenays was called off late Sunday night.
-
Matti Erickson Barely Misses Spot in World Championship FinalThe Nelson middle distance runner finished .43 seconds behind the final qualifier in the fastest race of the semi final round in the men's 800m. His time would have been the fastest in the second of the three semi final races.
-
SAR and RCMP Continue Searching for Missing ManSAR volunteers searched the Salmo area for 10 hours Thurs. RCMP and SAR members did a helicopter search Fri. morning, but Harsha Paladugu is still missing. A large scale SAR operation is planned for Sat.
-
BC Wildfire Update, Information Session, Area Restrictions, moreCurrent wildfire activity is expected to continue through the second half of the summer, with 20 active blazes currently listed across the Southeast Fire Centre including two fires of note.
-
Charges Ruled Out in Bus-Pedestrian Collision in FruitvaleWest Kootenay Highway Patrol Inspector Chad Badry said the book is closed on a long and detailed investigation into the February 2021 collision between a BC Transit bus and pedestrian in Fruitvale and no charges will be laid.
-
Thursday Campfire Ban, Update on Briggs Creek BlazeTomorrow's campfire ban is in addition to category two and three burning bans implemented earlier.
-
Man Goes Missing After Shambhala Music FestivalA 30-year-old man who was at the Shambhala Music festival is missing. Harsha Paladugu hasn't been seen since last Wednesday. The man of East Indian decent was sitting along Hwy's 3 and 6 with his suitcase which has been turned into Salmo RCMP.
-
Christina Laker Secures Silver for Canada at Commonwealth GamesChristina Lake's James Dergousoff recorded 1:00:57 of Canada's 3:43:98 total time and shared the stage today to receive his Silver Medal.