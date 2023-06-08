Smoke Eaters Sign Big Blueliner from Ont

The Smoke Eaters have bolstered their blueline with the addition of big Adam Barone.

The 19-year-old native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont has picked up 66 points over the last two seasons with Cobourg of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The 6’ 1” 180 lb defenseman had an outstanding 2022-23 season with 4 goals and 32 assists for 36 pts in 38 games.

He also had two points in six games for silver medal winning Team Canada East at the World Jr-A Challenge.

Barone is excited about setting up his stall at Cominco Arena.

"I decided to pick Trail because the community really cares about hockey, the facilities are first-class and the coaches truly care about player development,” said Barrone.

“I'm looking forward to meeting all of the staff and my future teammates," added the rearguard who is destined for Lake Superior State University in the NCAA.

Head Coach and GM Tim Fragle is equally excited.

"Adam is a big addition to our team. He brings experience playing in all situations and we are excited to add his skill set to our defensive core for the coming season," said Trail’s bench boss.

Smoke Eaters main training camp is slated to open Sept 1.