Smoke Eaters Sign Big Blueliner from Ont
The Smoke Eaters have bolstered their blueline with the addition of big Adam Barone.
The 19-year-old native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont has picked up 66 points over the last two seasons with Cobourg of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.
The 6’ 1” 180 lb defenseman had an outstanding 2022-23 season with 4 goals and 32 assists for 36 pts in 38 games.
He also had two points in six games for silver medal winning Team Canada East at the World Jr-A Challenge.
Barone is excited about setting up his stall at Cominco Arena.
"I decided to pick Trail because the community really cares about hockey, the facilities are first-class and the coaches truly care about player development,” said Barrone.
“I'm looking forward to meeting all of the staff and my future teammates," added the rearguard who is destined for Lake Superior State University in the NCAA.
Head Coach and GM Tim Fragle is equally excited.
"Adam is a big addition to our team. He brings experience playing in all situations and we are excited to add his skill set to our defensive core for the coming season," said Trail’s bench boss.
Smoke Eaters main training camp is slated to open Sept 1.
-
Rossland Swimmer Preparing to Cross the English ChannelHer training continues for the scheduled crossing of the English Channel on Sept 20, 2024. Rossland Marathon swimmer Aerin Bowers is preparing for two events next month in Italy and several in BC this summer including a four-day length-long swim of Slocan Lake.
-
Close Call for Swimmers on Creston's Goat RiverTwo swimmers are alive thanks to Creston and Canyon Lister fire fighters, RCMP, search and rescue volunteers and paramedics. Police say they were swept into Goat River rapids on Wed by the high, fast moving water.
-
Castlegar City Council Hears Short and Long Term Odour SolutionsDirector of Municipal Services Chris Hallam recapped a recent community meeting where he spoke to Woodland Park residents on the situation’s history, current state and next steps forward.
-
Fruitvale Residents Remain Opposed to Fortis SubstationA Fruitvale resident says she doesn't feel any better about the planned Fortis substation after meeting last week with company officials. Janice Young says the company focused on convincing neighbours to buy into the project planned for 10 acres across from Atco Lumber.
-
Smoke Eaters Swap Forwards with WenatcheeThe Smokies hope Dartmouth College bound centreman Jason Stefanuk brings speed, skill and high hockey I-Q to the team next season. He has been acquired from Wenatchee for forward Trey Fechko. Stefanek had 10 goals and 18 assists last season as a BCHL rookie.
-
Castlegar RCMP Investigating Millennium Park Grass FireCastlegar RCMP have a suspect in mind for Sunday's early morning grass fire at Millennium Park. Police say a thin young man with a pock marked face, wearing dark clothing and riding a dark bike was seen leaving the area at about midnight.
-
Salmo RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in Assault IncidentWitnesses and anyone who might know the suspect or other relevant information is urged to contact Salmo RCMP.
-
SD8 Superintendent Speaks to Upcoming Leadership ChangesAll changes take effect on August 1st, 2023. One new addition is a person previously from our area and now returning.
-
Nelson City Council Hears Recommendations for Downtown Public SpacesCommunity feedback through the collaborative project heard the group encourage an experimental approach for three main themes: increased connectivity, accessibility and a pedestrian-centered Downtown.