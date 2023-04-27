Smoke Eaters Sign Smooth Skating Defenseman
The Trail Smoke Eaters hope an 18-year-old defenseman from Massachusetts will help solidify the blue line in 2023-24.
Jack Kennedy played last season with Avon Old Farms which captured the Elite-8 title at the New England Prep School Tournament and is the alma mater of NHL all-star defenseman Brian Leetch.
Kennedy also suited up for the U-18 AAA Buffalo Regals who were the runner-up at the USA Hockey National Championships, where he had three points in six games.
The combined totals for the smooth-skating puck moving right-shot rearguard last season was 38 points in 58 games.
Sanctuary Pre-Teen Center 50/50 DrawMay 31, 2023
Castlegar Public Hearing on the Horizon for Zoning and OCP AmendmentsThis to hear community input on a self-storage facility proposed to cover about 7% of the ground floor of an existing hotel at 1800 Eighth Avenue in Castlegar.
Glencore Not Giving Up; Profit Dips at Teck Trail OperationA Swiss company making un unsolicited bid to takeover Teck wants to present its plan directly to shareholders. Teck Trail Operation turned a $12-million profit in the first quarter, two-million less than the first three months of 2022.
Grand Forks RCMP Investigates Arson, Recovers MotorhomeThe suspicious fire at Donaldson Drive and 76th Avenue was reportedly out by the time that police arrived, but the exterior wall of a trailer caught fire and a nearby porta-potty was completely destroyed.
Smoke Eaters Add Another High Scoring ForwardAnother day and another signing by the Trail Smoke Eaters. 18-year-old forward Trip Pendy fired 42 goals and 87 assists for his high school and U-18 AAA teams in New Jersey last season.
RCMP Seeking Two Suspects in Beating of Trail ManTwo men wanted in Sunday's severe beating of a Trail man in a downtown alley remain at large. RCMP say the 49-year-old victim likely lost consciousness while being punched in the head several times by three men and has a serious shoulder injury.
Teck Cancels Shareholders Vote on Split-ProposalTeck shareholders will not be voting today on the company's plan to spilt its metals and coal divisions into separate companies. Teck officials say they want to simplify the proposal.
Smokies Sign 19-year-old Sniper from New HampshireThe Smokies have added a 19-year-old forward from New Hampshire for next season. Jack DesRuisseaux who had 35 goals and 38 assists in 50 games last season is already committed to Division 1 Sacred Heart University.
COVID Outbreak over at Poplar Ridge PavilionThe two week COVID outbreak at the Poplar Ridge long-term care facility in Trail is over. Interior Health says about a dozen residents had the virus, which starting invading the 3rd floor medical unit at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook five days ago.