Smoke Eaters Sign Smooth Skating Defenseman

The Trail Smoke Eaters hope an 18-year-old defenseman from Massachusetts will help solidify the blue line in 2023-24.

Jack Kennedy played last season with Avon Old Farms which captured the Elite-8 title at the New England Prep School Tournament and is the alma mater of NHL all-star defenseman Brian Leetch.

Kennedy also suited up for the U-18 AAA Buffalo Regals who were the runner-up at the USA Hockey National Championships, where he had three points in six games.

The combined totals for the smooth-skating puck moving right-shot rearguard last season was 38 points in 58 games.