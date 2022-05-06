Smoke Eaters Sign Trail Product for 2022-23 Season.

Trail's Judah Makway has signed with the Smoke Eaters.

The 17-year-old is coming off a 33 point (13g, 20a) KIJHL season in 33 games with Beaver Valley and finished third in team scoring.

Makway also got his lone BCHL point as an affiliated player for the Smokies, registering an assist during playoff series against Penticton.

He appeared in Smoke Eater games last season.