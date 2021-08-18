Smoke Eaters Trade for 20-year-old Goalie

The Trail Smoke Eaters have added a 20-year-old goaltender.

Evan Fradette comes over the from the AJHL's Fort McMurray Oil Barons in a trade for 20-year-old forward Justin Ross and future considerations.

The puck-stopper from St. Albert, Alberta helped lead the Oil Barons to a first place North Division finish in a COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season with a 7-0-2 record, 2.21 GAA and .916 SP.

His hockey resume also includes an Alberta Midget Hockey League leading save percentage of .925 in 2017-18, with MVP awards during the 2019 playoffs and at the Macs Tournament in Calgary.

Fradette joins 18-year-old sophomore returnee Cayden Hamming who cut his BCHL teeth during the pod season recording a 2-6 record with a 4.47 GAA and .876 SP.

Ross had a goal and four assists during 15 pod-season games.

He joined the Smokies last season after spending 2019-20 with the AJHL's Brooks Bandits.

Training camp opens Sept. 17 with the preseason opener Sept. 24 at home against the Bucks.

The home-and-home set wraps up the following evening in Cranbrook.

The Smoke Eaters also host Wenatchee Sept. 30 and close out the preseason Oct. 2 against the Bucks at Cominco Arena.

The regular season begins Oct. 8.