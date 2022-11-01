Smokie Defenceman On NHL Central Scouting Watch List

Brady Smith is considered a 4th-to-6th round prospect for this summer’s NHL Draft by the league’s Central Scouting bureau.

The 17-year-old rookie defenseman with the Trail Smoke Eaters is making the adjustment from U-18 AAA hockey in Saskatchewan to the BCHL.

The 6’4” rearguard scored his first BCHL goal in last Fri’s 5-1 win over the Merritt Centennials at Cominco Arena.

Smith told Bounce News becoming a regular offensive contributor is one of his short term goals after recording five goals and 18 assists in 37 games last season with the Saskatoon Contacts.

The tall and lean player patrolling the Trail blue line also said adding muscle and strength to his lean frame is another project.

Smith added that he’s getting used to facing the bigger, stronger and faster forwards at the Jr. A level.

“At the start (of the season) it seemed a bit fast but now I’m adjusting to it well I think, it’s hard to move them off the puck at times, them all being so big and strong but I think it’s coming,” said the rookie rearguard.

Smith said the steep learning curve has been aided by the team’s veteran defensemen, especially while sitting between two of them in the Smoke Eaters dressing room.

The recognition from NHL Central Scouting is exciting, but Smith is keeping it in perspective.

“It’s pretty exciting seeing that some of the hard work is starting to pay off, but there is still a long way to go,” Smith stated, adding that knowing he has an NCAA spot secured with the University of Connecticut in the future is comforting.

However the task at hand is continuing to improve in a Smoke Eaters uniform.

“I haven’t really thought about it (the NHL Draft) too much, I’ve still got a few years left to develop and get better so I think it will come,” said Smith.