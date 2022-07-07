Smokies Assistant Coach Adds Director of Scouting to his Duties

The Trail Smoke Eaters have promoted Assistant Coach Dallas Calvin.

The former Smokie and Beaver Valley Nitehawk will also take on the role as Director of Scouting.

The 27-year-old joined the organization last summer and was instrumental in the development of the team’s forwards and the power play.

Calvin’s KIJHL statistics are impressive with 275 points in 165 regular season games and averaged two points a game during the regular season and playoffs with Beaver Valley in 2013-14.

The next season Calvin recorded 16 goals and 45 points in 32 games in a Smoke Eater’s uniform before a four year college playing career including three seasons at Selkirk College, where he was assistant coach in 2019-20.

Calvin was also head coach of the West Kootenay U-18 AA team in 2020-21.

He is now a full-time member of the Smoke Eaters Hockey Operations staff.

They open the 2022-23 season Sept. 30 in Penticton with the home opener Fri. Sept. 30 against Cranbrook.