Smokies Assistant Coach Adds Director of Scouting to his Duties
The Trail Smoke Eaters have promoted Assistant Coach Dallas Calvin.
The former Smokie and Beaver Valley Nitehawk will also take on the role as Director of Scouting.
The 27-year-old joined the organization last summer and was instrumental in the development of the team’s forwards and the power play.
Calvin’s KIJHL statistics are impressive with 275 points in 165 regular season games and averaged two points a game during the regular season and playoffs with Beaver Valley in 2013-14.
The next season Calvin recorded 16 goals and 45 points in 32 games in a Smoke Eater’s uniform before a four year college playing career including three seasons at Selkirk College, where he was assistant coach in 2019-20.
Calvin was also head coach of the West Kootenay U-18 AA team in 2020-21.
He is now a full-time member of the Smoke Eaters Hockey Operations staff.
They open the 2022-23 season Sept. 30 in Penticton with the home opener Fri. Sept. 30 against Cranbrook.
-
Delegation to Castlegar Council Talks Camas, Proposed PlaygroundCouncil was briefed on the Castle Play Structure proposed for Millennium Park just hours before the delegation at the June 27th Regular Meeting.
-
Local RCMP Commander Urges Safety on Area Lakes and RiversThe Detachment Commander of the Nakusp-Slocan RCMP urges all paddlers and boaters to have safety equipment on board this weekend. Tom Gill warns of hazardous conditions caused by debris on area lakes and rivers.
-
Nelson Council Talks Liquid Waste Management Plan Grant ApplicationStaff explains that the City is already undertaking an update to the Sanitary Masterplan, which in combination with this project will help upgrade the Sewage Treatment Plant.
-
RCMP Report Two Deaths and Investigate Attempted Child AbductionA 62-year-old Rossland man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. A Motorcycle driver was struck and killed by a loose tire on Hwy. 1. RCMP are searching for a man in a possible child abduction attempt.
-
Kinnaird Church Pastor Speaks to Cooling Centre ServicesThe City of Castlegar signed three separate Memorandums of Understanding last year to ensure residents have somewhere to go in times of extreme heat.
-
UPDATED: Evacuation Alert Rescinded for Properties in RDCK Area DResidents of 25 properties along the Lardeau River have been put on evacuation alert. The RDCK said they are in Area-D, south of Poplar Creek to the confluence of the Lardeau River and Duncan River.
-
Update- Young Woman Dies from Injuries from a Highway 3-A CollisionThe investigation continues into Thursday's collision near Castlegar that closed Highway 3-A for several hours. Selkirk College Officials have confimred a 19-19 year-old student visiting from Que. has died.
-
Family Donates Slocan Lake Wetland to NCCThe five-hectare plot goes to the Nature Conservancy of Canada after the Alvarez Family bought it back in the 60's to prevent development.
-
Kohan Reflection GardenJuly 24, 2022 Sunday