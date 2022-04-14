Smokies Coach Comments on Season; Johnson makes NHL Debut

The Trail Smoke Eaters season ended earlier than team officials expected following the five-game opening round playoff series loss to top ranked Penticton.

Following a series of trade-deadline deals in January, Coach and GM Tim Fragle thought the team was progressing nicely and would challenge for at least a top four spot in the BCHL’s Interior Division.

Fragle said the rest of the second half of the regular season got derailed by things out of their control.

“We lost over 200-man-games to injuries and we used over seven goaltenders this year, so we got into a spot I’ve never had to deal with in my coaching career,” said the bench boss.

At one point, all three goaltenders Evan Fradette, Cole Tisdale and Mason Dunsford ended up on the injured list at the same time and the team finished 7th, meaning a first-round matchup against the regular season champions.

Tisdale was back for the playoffs and was outstanding against the Vees.

However, top point man Brady Hunter was among those who didn’t recover from their injuries in time for the first round playoff series.

Fragle said his contribution was missed through the five-games, especially during back-to-back 2-1 losses at Cominco Arena.

“Obviously our special teams hurt without Brady and that could have been a difference maker in games three and four,” he said, adding another injured player could have helped produce goals which was the only missing element in the team's performance during the pairing against Penticton.

“Cam Moger was another player who was out with an injury, who could have helped offensively, he produced some pretty good offense from the back end this year,” said Fragle, who feels there is a solid foundation coming back next season.

“Especially on defense and with Cole Tisdale able to return in net, that bodes well, building from the goalie to the defense and out,” Fragle stated.

Hunter is among the forwards eligible to return.

In the meantime, Fragle said recruiting for next season continues with the team already announcing the signings of forwards JT Halliday and Remy Spooner, as well as defenseman Brody Juck.

The Smoke Eaters are also working toward their Identification camp beginning Apr. 29, their goaltender camp beginning May 2, and the female spring camp.

Meanwhile, former Smoke Eater Kent Johnson has made his NHL debut.

The 2019-20 scoring champion, BCHL MVP and CJHL top forward had about 11 minutes of ice time during the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday night. He didn’t hit the scoresheet but picked up a tripping penalty in the third period.

Johnson who spent two seasons at the University of Michigan, also played this past season for Canada at the World Junior Championships and Olympics.

Johnson signed a three-year entry level contract last week after his team was eliminated at the NCAA championship tournament.

The Port Moody native was selected 6th overall by Columbus in last summer’s NHL draft.