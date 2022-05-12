Smokies Continue to Stock Up for Next Season

The Trail Smoke Eaters continue to stock up for next season.

Coach and GM Tim Fragle says signing forward's Judah Makway of Trail and Rhett Hamilton of Bonnington was among their top priorites.

“They’re both players we’ve tracked for over a year,” said Fragle who also got a glimpse of what they can do against BCHL competition.

“They both played some games as affiliates and there are also a few other local players that we will definitely have in consideration for next season,” he added, noting they are committed to finding local players who are capable of competing at the BCHL level.

Hamilton who was part of the Nelson Leafs run to the KIJHL final scored his first BCHL goal as a Smokie in one of two appearances this season, while Makway who was a key contributer for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks had an assist in Trail’s final playoff game against Penticton.

The Smoke Eaters have also added a 15-year-old forward from North Vancouver.

Fragle said he 6’2” forward who played last season against older players on the West Van Academy U-18 Prep team has a strong skill set to go along with his physical attributes.

“He’s a big strong forward, high skill set and a strong compete level,” said the bench boss who added Pesket’s performance at the Smoke Eaters identification camp punched his ticket for next season’s squad.

“He was one of the strongest players in camp,” said Fragle.

“We had him earmarked as a guy to watch to see how he fits in against some older players with those 04’s and 03’s and he was right up there at the top of the evaluation process,” added the Coach and GM.

Peskett was selected by the Kelowna Rockets in the 6th round of the WHL draft but Fragle figures he would have gone much higher had he not made it known he was planning to play Jr-A and seek a U-S College Scholarship.