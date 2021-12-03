Smokies Donate to Special Olympics

The owners of the Trail Smoke Eaters will share some increased revenue from the return to full-capacity crowds at Cominco Arena with a local non-profit sports organization.

Madelyn Murphy of the Murphy Family Foundation said the team will donate part of the new 2-dollar admission for kids 12-and-under to a “special” recipient.

“We decided for every kids ticket sold, the Murphy Family Foundation will do a 50% match and donate one-dollar to the Special Olympics in Trail for their youth programming,” said Madelyn.

The daughter of owners Rich and Annie Murphy told Bounce News the campaign will last for the rest of this season and said they are especially impressed with the non-profit sports organization’s “Fundamentals” program.

“They work with kids 6-to-12 (years of age), and it’s giving kids with intellectual disabilities access to playing sports, sports and play and recreation, the same things a lot of kids have access to,” she said, noting it’s a way the for family share a piece of their lives with others.

“Me and my brother (Ryan, a former Smoke Eater) have benefitted greatly from sports in our own lives, but we recognize there are a lot of barriers that keep kids from accessing these programs and opportunities,” she added.

“So it’s really important for us to fund programs that reach out to these kids."

Murphy feels this a great fit for the organization, the foundation and the community.

“It’s the home of champions and we recognize that champions are on and off Cominco Arena ice, the Special Olympics really does a great job creating these programs for these kids and we’re really grateful for their work and really excited to be supporting them through this,” she said.

The Murphy Family Foundation has made several donations throughout the city, including $12,500 toward the purchase of a new bus at J-L Crowe Secondary School for athletics and activities through the Advanced Leadership Academy.

Madelyn said this donation is a way to take the evolving recovery from the pandemic to a part of the community beyond Cominco Arena.

”Coming together as a community is really important, to have been really isolated for so long has been tough on a lot of folks,” added Madelyn who said the family is excited to share the challenges to come with the city.

“This new normal I think is going to be really special, because we know what we’ve missed.”

The campaign starts Fri. Dec. 10 when the Smoke Eaters host the Vernon Vipers, with the conference-leading Penticton Vees visiting the next evening.