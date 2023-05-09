Smokies Owners Fully Support BCHL Independence

The co-owner of the Trail Smoke Eaters says the BCHL tried for five years to resolve its concerns before deciding to leave Hockey Canada.

Rich Murphy told Bounce News it's the best avenue to achieve their fundamental goal by having the chance to recruit any junior-aged player.

“We’re here to develop young men and provide the best opportunity for them to move on, while we’re doing that we obviously want to wins games, we want the best players we can get,” he said, adding that the team remains committed to local players.

“If the players are good enough to play in our league and they are local, we want them.”

Murphy feels the commitment of the Murphy Family Foundation to make ice available all year in Trail at Cominco Arena for programs, camps and clinics will help achieve that goal.

“The only way local players are going to be able to play for the Trail Smoke Eaters is if they put the work in in the off-season,” he pointed out.

“In the past couple years these kids didn’t have the opportunity, the opportunity they had was four-and-a-half hours away,” Murphy added.

The Smoke Eaters recently signed Nathan Dominici. The Trail native is coming off a stellar season with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks of the KIJHL, including being named Murdoch Division MVP.

Last summer the Smokies added Trail boy Judah Makway. The aggressive power forward had two goals and seven assists in 35 regular season games this past season.

The BCHL had been at odds with the Canadian Junior Hockey League and Hockey Canada over the inability to add players under 18-years-of-age from outside British Columbia.

Hockey Canada indicates players choosing the BCHL will be ineligible for teams within the national organization, meaning the Smoke Eaters would not be able to have affiliated players in the KIJHL.

BC Hockey, which operates under the Hockey Canada umbrella is suggesting officials working BCHL games would be banned from leagues like the KIJHL.

Murphy says adversity is part of hockey, business and life.

“I’ve been around a long time, I’ve incurred many obstacles in my life, this is just another day in the trenches,” he said, adding that he has faith in the league to overcome the challenges associated with leaving Hockey Canada.

“We have 18 great owners in this league and they are all very smart, we have all put in the time and effort and as obstacles arise, we will work through them and move on.”

Murphy emphasized the fact that running a Jr. Hockey franchise is not a profitable venture, noting the rewards come from developing players for the NCAA and pro ranks.

He also said being accepted and supported by fans and the community is also satisfying.

“My wife Annie and I get the opportunity to talk to the fans and the community and enjoy the benefits of that aspect of owning a team,” Rich explained.

Murphy feels the Smoke Eaters were “robbed” of a potential championship by the pandemic. The team led by Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Kent Johnson had just swept Prince George in the first round when the BCHL playoffs were cancelled because of COVID-19.

However he said the ultimate goal remains the same.

“We want to win a championship.”