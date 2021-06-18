Smokies Owners Relect on Pandemic Season and the Future

Rich and Annie Murphy can't wait to step back into Cominco arena.

The Minnesota based owners of the Smoke Eaters haven't been in Trail since pandemic travel restrictions came down in March of 2020 ending BCHL life before COVID-19.

Rich feels it will take time to make up for the losses since that season's playoff run was halted.

“I told my staff this is going to be a three year process,” said Murphy who added this is new but not totally unfamiliar territory.

“I haven’t been through a pandemic before but I’ve been in business long enough to see effects of something like this happening.”

Murphy said the sudden end of the 2020 playoffs prevented a potentially lucrative and deep post-season run for the team.

“Going into playoffs in 2020, March of 2020, we were on track to make a little money (profit), instead we lost a lot of money.” said Murphy with a chuckle.

The team also absorbed most of the expenses of running a 2020-21 training camp, a pre-season which was halted by provincial health orders and the 20-game regular season pod-schedule played entirely in Penticton, all without gate revenue.

Rich Murphy called paying for a hotel in the Okanagan city and covering all expenses for the players and staff, money well spent to give Smoke Eaters players exposure to pro and U-S College scouts.

“Leagues in the United States, Jr-A hockey leagues are finishing up their seasons now and playoffs and we didn’t have a season, so those players (U-S) are getting looked at, they’re getting scouted and we had to find a way to do that for our players.” said the owner adding this type of thing happens in business.

“There is going to be times in your life you are going to work harder than you have ever worked before and really not get much out of it financially, this is one of those things,” said Murphy who expressed continued confidence in team staff to plan amid the uncertainty surrounding next season.

“Because we don’t know how many fans will be able to come into the arena and to be honest if it’s 500 fans, that’s not going to pay the bills either, so we are going to have to think outside-the-box and get creative, not only with our season, with our business.”

Murphy pointed out excellent local players have worn Smoke Eaters jerseys in the past, but others have played elsewhere, so their focus will be on developing and signing more talent from this area.

“Ross Armour comes to mind and the Lucchini boys, so we’ve had a lot of very good local players and we don’t see (all) those local players coming up through our system, so we have some work to do on that side as well,” said Murphy who is anxious to have travel and sports restrictions lifted, so he and Annie can greet and interact with Some Eaters fans again in 2021-22.