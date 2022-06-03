Smokies Say So-Long to Three Veterans

The Trail Smoke Eaters have completed a pair of trades from last season.

Defenseman Cam Moger is going to Prince George as future considerations in the deal that brought forward Corey Cunningham to Trail.

Moger heads to the Spruce Kings for his 20-year-old season after posting five goals and 12 assists during the regular season in Trail while Cunningham closed out his junior career with 10 goals and 21 helpers for the Smokies in addition to a pair of goals vs Penticton during the playoffs.

20-year-old forward Connor Michaud is heading for Fort McMurray as future considerations in the Jan. trade for defenseman Kabore Dunn.

Michaud had nine goals and 15 assists last season, while Dunn buried one goal with 10 assists from the Smoke Eater backline in 29 games during the 2021-22 season and was a stalwart addition to Trail's defense.

The Smoke Eaters also announced that defenseman Joel Barton won’t be returning next season.

The 19-year-old who put up three goals and four assists last season has decided to start Medical School at the University of Western Ont.