Smokies Sign 19-year-old Sniper from New Hampshire

The Trail Smoke Eaters have added a 19-year-old forward from New Hampshire for next season.

Jack DesRuisseaux split last season with the Tabor Academy in the USHS-Prep league and the Boston Jr. Bruins U-18 AAA program.

The right-shot front liner who totaled 32 goals and 38 assists for 70 points in 50 games, has already made an NCAA Division 1 commitment to Sacred Heart University.

Earlier this month the Smoke Eaters announced the addition of Toronto native Corson Macguire.

The 18-year-old right shot forward tallied 32 goals and 21 assists in 73 games last season with U-18 Bishop Kearney Selects.

Macguire was a standout at the Circle K Classic Tournament in Calgary, the Christmas time event formerly known as the Mac's Midget Tournament.

He had five goals and five assists in six games to lead his team to first place in their group.

Head Coach and GM Tim Fragle told Bounce News before last weekend’s spring camp that the team expected to announce a few signings after watching about 100 players at the annual evaluation camp.