Smokies Suffer Second Straight 2-1 Setback to Vees

The late Yogi Berra would have said it was “déjà vu all over again” had he seen the back-to-back BCHL playoff games Monday and Tuesday night in at Cominco Arena in Trail.

The Vees skated away with a pair of tight 2-1 victories and lead the Smoke Eaters 3-1 heading back to Penticton for game five Thursday night.

Tuesday’s game started much like Monday’s with the Smoke Eaters applying early pressure and the momentum shifted following a Vees power play.

They peppered Smoke Eaters goalie Cole Tisdale with seven shots during the man-advantage forcing the veteran netminder to make the save of the night, lifting his leg while down and stopping a high rising shot from finding the top of the net and keeping the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

As the game remained that way through the majority of the second period it became apparent the first goal would be huge.

It finally came at 14:21 of the middle frame when a shot by Penticton’s Josh Nadeau found the top corner through traffic, giving the Vees a 1-0 lead heading into the third period.

Penticton extended the lead less than two minutes into the final frame on a nicely executed play finished from in close by Brett Moravec who collided with Trail’s Quinn Disher seconds after scoring.

Disher was launched overtop of the fallen Vees forward and had to be helped from the ice with an apparent leg injury.

A turning point came midway through the final frame when Tisdale made a game-saving top on a breakaway and seconds later, Evan Willoughby would make a perfect pass to Corey Cunningham and the speedy Smokies forward would bury his second goal of the series on a breakaway injecting life on the Trail bench and among the 12-hundred fans on hand at Cominco Arena.

It seemed to lift life back into the legs of his Trail teammates who pushed for the tying goal right up to the final buzzer.

It almost came in the final minute on a goalmouth scramble with Penticton goalie Kaeden Lane out of position. Smokies Captain Coalson Wolford was among the many in front of the empty net unable to get their sticks on the loose puck.

It was another 60-minute effort by a Trail team that worked hard in all three zones in front of Tisdale’s stellar 35 save effort.

Trail poured 17 of its 30 shots on goal in the third period and both teams were 0-for-1 on the power play.

The Smokies need a win Thursday night in Penticton to force a sixth game back in Trail scheduled for Saturday.