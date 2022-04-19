Sod Turned on Habitat for Humanity Housing Project

Preparations have begun and the sod turning was scheduled for Tuesday morning on the new four-unit Habitat for Humanity housing complex on 8th St. in Castlegar.

Southeast BC Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity Elaine Pura said, once completed, it will mean four families unable to break into an expensive limited market will have affordable long-term housing.

“It’s out of reach for so many families, “said Pura, who added the housing crunch goes beyond the purchase of properties into rentals.

“Vacancy rates are so, so, so low especially here in Castlegar but also many other communities in the West Kootenay,” said the regional executive director.

Pura also said four families will have affordable homes at a time when they are at a premium and the benefits go beyond safe and reliable shelter.

“It provides them with stability, it provides them with opportunity for being in one location for the long term, with better education outcomes, better health outcomes and be able to really connect and become part of the community,” she said, also noting there is a spin off effect.

“Not only does that provide housing and access to the home ownership market, but it also frees up, quite likely, other rental spaces for four additional families to move into,” Pura said.

Pura pointed out the units that are expected to be ready early next year are being purchased and require mortgage payments.

The successful purchasers must also volunteer for future builds.

Pura is also asking for additional volunteers to come forward as well as continued financial support or donations to this project and the Castlegar Re-Store.