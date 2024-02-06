Sons of Freedom Survivors Upset with Government Compensation

The apology is a relief and validates the Sons of Freedom Dukhobor children seized by the province in the 1950's.

But Lorraine Saliken-Walton, the daughter of survivors takes issue with the $10-million compensation package.

She also says survivors aren't happy.

“The proposal is upsetting,” she stated.

“Talking to others after it was announced, I don’t believe the survivors are happy with it, it doesn’t provide any personal compensation,” she explained.

“Others in the past from the Japanese Canadians, to the native people, they all received personal compensation,” said Saliken-Walton.

“But why not us? Why are the Dukhobor children excluded once again,” she asked.

The plan calls for $5-million to be allocated to preserve the community’s heritage, while supporting education, cultural programs and heritage sites.

The package also includes $1.25-million for research and archives, with $3.75-million for a health and wellness fund to support survivors and their families.

Saliken-Watson feels the compensation plan is structured to retain government influence.

“By setting up the endowment funds the way the government has broken down, they are once again keeping control for exactly what they did,” she stated, hoping that the province restructures the plan to include direct compensation before Premier David Eby delivers the formal apology in the Legislature at the end of the month.

“Then we can apply for therapy if we so wish, without the government controlling the money and we don’t have to ask or beg for it from the wellness fund,” she explained.

Saliken-Watson’s parents, who have passed away, were among the over 200 children who spent six years in a former New Denver Sanatorium after being taken from their parents.

The Ombudsman’s report stated this happened sometimes under the cloak of darkness because parents refused to send their children to public schools and they balked at adhering to government regulations.

The current government acknowledges the physical and mental abuse suffered by the children.

Saliken-Watson watched her parents try to cope with the trauma while she was growing up.

“My father didn’t speak very much about New Denver because of his own hurt, my mum spoke a little more about it and my mother tried to heal herself in writing poetry,” said Saliken-Watson, who said they were loving parents.

“Probably overcompensated for something they never had, so that was really, really good, but it always makes me wonder what they would have been like without that trauma,” she added.