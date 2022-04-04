South Okanagan-West Kootenay M-P calls for Low Alcohol Drink Equity

The M-P for South Okanagan-West Kootenay said his decision to table a private member’s bill came after consultations with beer makers.

Richard Cannings proposes to end the excise tax on low-alcohol beer.

“It was just some strange way the act has been written,” said Cannings who had talks with beer industry officials.

“They said what can we do about this? It just doesn’t make any sense, it’s not fair to the Beer Industry, so I said it sounds like a perfect idea for a private member’s bill to make a simple fix,” the M-P said.

The New Democrat who is serving his third term in Ottawa agrees charging the tax on beer with .5% alcohol volume and not comparable wines and spirits is unfair and needs to be changed.

“It really fixes something that is a strange quirk of the excise tax act and everybody agrees it shouldn’t be this way,” said Cannings, who is confident the bill will be supported by all parties.

“It’s such a clearly anomalous situation that we have, let’s fix it, it won’t make a big difference to consumers, it’s a small amount but it would make a big difference to the producers of these beers,” said Cannings.

He is hopeful it will pass through the House of Commons by late May, but warns you never know about the Senate who must also sign off on any new legislation.

The excise tax on low alcohol beer raised about $1.1-million for federal coffers in 2020.