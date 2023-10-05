SPCA Investigating Cruelty Case in the Kootenays

Nine dogs and two cats seized from an East Kootenay property in September remain in veterinary care and are all expected to make a full recovery.

That from Senior Officer Eileen Drever with the BCSPCA.

Drever says the animals were dehydrated, sick and tethered to trees:

“Several dogs had wounds, one had recently had its leg amputated and was chained outside with the wound still open. A psychiatric assessment was done at that time and it suggested that this individual wasn’t suffering from mental health issues, which is really disturbing.”

Drever says the individual found squatting on crown land had already been convicted in two provinces:

“She was convicted in 2010 for animal cruelty…. 80 dogs were removed from her custody and she received a ten-year prohibition from owning animals. Then in 2015 a further 201 dogs were removed from her custody.”

“Once this investigation is finished we will be recommending charges under the criminal code of Canada, but again she could move and continue to move and continue to obtain animals, which is really scary frankly.”

The BCSPCA Senior Officer thanks supporters and donors for making rescues of this nature possible.

