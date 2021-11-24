Stabbing Incident Leads RCMP to Seizure of Weapons and Drugs

An investigation into an early Tuesday morning stabbing in Ootishenia has led Castlegar RCMP to a cache of weapons and drugs.

Police said a Rosedale Rd. homeowner called for an ambulance and gave first aid to a 43-year-old man who lives nearby, when he came to the door just after 5:30 a.m. covered in blood.

Officers found a 31-year-old man in the other residence also with apparent stab wounds and believe they attacked each other after the two friends got into an argument.

Police indicated both were treated and released from hospital.

RCMP stated officers found edged weapons and others not related to the altercation, as well as cocaine, fentanyl and magic mushrooms in their search of the home and allege evidence of trafficking.

The Castlegar RCMP investigation continues and investigators ask anyone with information to call police at (250) 365-7721.