Stanley Cup Coming to Trail and Nelson Next Month

Hockey fans in Trail and Nelson are looking forward to Oct 15.

That’s the day the Stanley Cup will be on display in both West Kootenay cities.

Members of the Stanley Cup winning organizations have the opportunity each year to take the most heralded trophy in North American sports to their home towns.

Bruno Campese had a long career as a Jr and pro player, as well as head coaching stints with the Nelson Leafs and Trail Smoke Eaters.

He is thrilled to be sharing the cup with family, friends and others who helped build the foundation of his career while growing up in Nelson.

“Even though I live and based out of West Kelowna, I didn’t even hesitate in bringing it to Nelson,” Campese told Bounce News.

“I played my minor hockey there, I played with the Jr. B Leafs, I started my coaching career before I came to Trail, for me it’s an opportunity to thank the city and the people who have helped me stay involved in the game for this long,” said the scout with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Craig Cunningham of Trail is also a Knights scout. He feels the same way.

“It’s obviously a dream come true,” said Cunningham.

“It’s a special opportunity to kind of give back and bring it and celebrate with the people that helped you along the way. I can’t wait to get back home and share it,” he added.

The Golden Knights clinched the cup after winning game five of the Stanley Cup final on home ice over the Florida Panthers.

Campese and Cunningham experienced the joy of lifting the cup over their heads during the on-ice celebration.

“It was exhilarating,” Campese said.

“You think that it’s just a dream, you obviously would have loved to have been a player in that situation, but to be involved in the game for as long as I have, to be able to fulfill that childhood dream of being able to raise the Stanley Cup and be part of Stanley Cup winner is just an amazing feeling,” explained Campese.

Cunningham noticed that lifting the cup takes some strength.

“It was just amazing to be around it, to get the opportunity to go on the ice, to lift it above your head,” stated Cunningham.

“It sure is heavier than you think,” he added.

“It doesn’t seem heavy the first time you lift it because you’ve go so much adrenaline, but then the second time you think, whoa, it’s really heavy.”

The cup will be at the Nelson and District Community Complex from noon-until-2 p.m.

It comes to Trail for a 5-to-6:30 p.m. session in the Victoria room at the Trail Memorial Centre.