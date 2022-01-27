Statistics Suggest COVID-19 Cases Decreasing In the Kootenay-Boundary

B-C Health officials continue to state we should assume the real numbers are much, much higher.

However, the latest B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for last week suggest the number of new positive tests in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley are declining.

Nelson topped all local health areas with 204 new cases, down from 232 the week before.

In Greater Trail, new cases fell from 138 to 106.

Grand Forks recorded 15 new infections during the week of Jan. 16-22, while 23 new positive tests were disclosed during the previous week.

Castlegar was virtually unchanged going from 69-to-70, but the Creston Valley was the exception.

After a figure of 27 during the week of Jan. 9-15, 59 people tested positive last week.

New cases in the Arrow Lakes jumped from three-to-nine and there were four last week in the Kettle Valley compared to one the week before.

Tests from two Kootenay Lake residents came back positive last week. There were three the week before.

However, many local people who believe they are infected cannot get tested. and have been told to stay home and assume they have COVID-19.