Strobel Strides into Trail; Hoping to Help Lead the Smokies

Charlie Strobel feels he brings skill and grit to the Smoke Eaters lineup.

The 20-year-old Minnesotan who started the season in the U-S Hockey League feels he brings a well rounded game to the Trail lineup.

“I hope to be able to show my skills, here in Trail, it’s very exciting for me to bring a little hard-nosed, chip on my shoulder kind of game to this team, “ said the forward who was signed before games last weekend in Penticton and at home against Wenatchee.

Strobel recorded 40 points in 25 games as captain of his high school team in 2019-20 before jumping to the U-S-H-L’s Waterloo Black Hawks last season where he recorded three goals and two assists during a COVID-shortened 19 game season.

Strobel’s Waterloo team mates included current Smoke Eater Teddy Lagerback and former Smokies sniper Owen Ozar.

He said that helped his transition to the Kootenays.

“It made it easier to jell with more of the guys on the team,” said Strobel who has also enjoyed the surroundings away from Cominco Arena.

“Being able to see how beautiful it is here, it was kind of eye opening, so even off the ice, just being able to look how beautiful Trail British Columbia is, it’s unbelievable,” said the winger who is heading to the University of Minnesota next season.

Strobel signed with the Smoke Eaters after posting one assist four games with Muskegon of the U-S-H-L, hoping to play a prominent role in Trail before moving on to the N-C-A-A.

“I’ve always been told adversity makes you a bigger and stronger person, on and off the ice, and so for me wherever I can make the most impact and to get ready for college next year, it’s kind of huge fore me,” said the Stillwater, MN native.

In addition to Strobel and Lagerback, the Smokies added fellow Minnesota products Zach Michaelis and Evan Bushy who scored the overtime winner last Saturday against the Wild.

Strobel also buried his first goal in a Smoke Eaters uniform late in the first period of the win over the Wild and added an assist to earn third-star honour.

He hopes performing well in his debut is a sign of things to come.

“To be able to get that first one (goal) off my back was a huge relief for sure,” said Strobel.

The Smoke Eaters play Saturday and Sunday in Chilliwack vs Surrey and Langley in the BCHL Showcase, as all teams will be performing in front of U-S College and pro scouts. The 2-2-1 Smokies return home next weekend for take on Nanaimo Friday and the Wild again on Saturday when they will wear retro jerseys.