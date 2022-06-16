Student Makes Threat Against Trail area School

Trail RCMP are investigating a social media threat against a school.

Police said the post on Thurs. June 9 by a student was reported to RCMP who took immediate action.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said the school’s Principal was already managing the situation when police called.

He indicated further investigation determined it was no more than a threat.

“There was no means or ability to follow up on the threat,” he said.

“But these are treated very seriously given our current environment and the number of school threats world-wide,” Wicentowich added.

The RCMP Sergeant didn’t disclose the school involved or any information that may identify the youth and noted people making threats on social media don’t always mean to inflict harm.

“Sometimes theses are what we would call a cry for help or require us to go talk to a student about their attitudes and what their meaning behind their message is,” he stated, but added the threat wasn’t frivolous.

“The threat was direct toward the school and students at that school and indicated harm,” according to Wicentowich, who stressed police will fully investigate any threat made toward a school, noting there have been several tragedies in recent years including Uvalde Texas and said charges may be laid against alleged perpetrators.

He also stated police want to hear about threats of any kind made against schools which are meant to be safe havens for students, staff and visitors.

Police said the youth in this case has been counseled about the seriousness of the post by police, school officials and the parents.