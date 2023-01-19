Support Pouring In For Castlegar Families Dealing with Tragedies

The community has rallied to the aid of two Castlegar area families dealing with tragedies.

25-year-old Ashley Mullaney, her boyfriend, 26-year-old Habib Moonflower and their eight-day-old baby Vince died when the car they were in collided with a pick-up on Hwy 3 near their home in Thrums.

The lone survivor of the crash on late Mon. afternoon was two-year-old Meadow.

The Go-Fund-Me page meant to raise money for the upbringing of the little girl was at about $63,000 three days after the fatal accident.

Organizer Michelle Sofonoff told Bounce News she is astounded the total was more than three-times higher than the original goal.

“”I’m absolutely amazed at how many people have come together and just tried to help her in anyway they can,” she said.

“I’m still getting messages from people asking how they can help,” Michelle added, saying that includes offers of clothing and meals.

The close family friend also said the outpouring of love and support is a reflection of the loving and close knit family.

“I am eternally grateful to be a part of their family,” said Michelle.

“They absolutely adore each other, they go and do everything together, every holiday it’s the whole family, not just the immediate family, it’s just a beautiful family to be honest,” she added.

The amount of support is overwhelming to the family who appreciate all the support from those who are sharing in their grief.

“They can’t begin to thank everybody enough,” according to Michelle.

“Honestly, they are the most amazing family I have ever met and I just hate that they’ve had this tragic loss.”

Donations are also pouring in for a Castlegar family.

Steven Walker passed away Jan. 15, about a month after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

He is the father of this year’s New Year’s Baby at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.

The 39-year-old was being treated in the Trail facility when daughter Reign was born.

He is a Trail native who played hockey at Selkirk College.

Steven leaves behind his wife Tiello, who was interviewed by Bounce News after the birth of their little girl, and their 20-month old son Beau.

The Go-Fund-Me page for the Walker family totalled almost $80,000 on Thurs. morning.