Suspect Arrested after Violent Slocan Valley Home Invasion
A 38-year-old man with ties to the West Kootenay and lower mainland is in custody after a violent break-in to a Winlaw residence.
RCMP say several people inside the home on Hwy 6 were assaulted during the Fri night home invasion, before the suspect fled in a stolen truck.
Slocan Lake Detachment Commander Thomas Gill says they put the call out to neighbouring RCMP operations to watch out for the suspect and the vehicle.
It was tracked down by Castlegar RCMP after ending up in a ditch and police say the man was arrested without incident.
Slocan Lake RCMP are recommending he remains behind bars after the upcoming bail hearing given the severity of the alleged crimes and the suspect's significant criminal record.
-
Nelson Council on Track to Adopt Step Code, Building Bylaw AmendmentThe change includes larger buildings with a rating scheme for both the BC Energy and new Zero Carbon Step Codes. First three readings were passed by City Council but elected officials expressed a desire to be more progressive.
-
Nelson City Council Amends Sports Ambassador Program PolicyAmendments have been adopted that increase flexibility in the process by giving City Councillors more input and dropping the need for a "call for applications".
-
Fire Officials Investigating Dumpster Blaze in TrailFire officials say early detection by a bystander prevented considerable damage to the nearby building. They had the fire in the alley near the 11-hundred block of Cedar Ave under control in about 20 minutes.
-
City of Trail Gets Funding for Major Memorial Centre RenoThe $2.5-million project will integrate heating, ventilation and air conditioning with the boiler and refrigeration systems. Officials estimate annual savings of about $19,000 in natural gas and power costs, as well as a large reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Son of John - Album Release ShowNovember 10th
-
Creston RCMP looking for 58-year-old ManRCMP say police and the family are worried about Felix Ference who was last seen in his residence in Creston on Sat. Oct 7. Anyone who may know where he is is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.
-
Trail RCMP Save Two Men, Also Investigating a Theft and Bear IncidentsIt took five minutes of CPR for a Trail RCMP officer to revive a Genelle man believed to have overdosed on Fentanyl. A Trail man also needed CPR after being found unconscious in the city's downtown.
-
Adopt a Senior for ChristmasDecember 1st, 2023
-
Beaver Valley Arena Voyeur Case Goes to CourtA Trail man accused of Voyeurism while working at the Beaver Valley Arena makes his first court appearance Wed in Rossland. Garrit Ciardullo was arrested last Nov after a phone was found in a dressing room by girls getting ready for a hockey practice