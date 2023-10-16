Suspect Arrested after Violent Slocan Valley Home Invasion

A 38-year-old man with ties to the West Kootenay and lower mainland is in custody after a violent break-in to a Winlaw residence.

RCMP say several people inside the home on Hwy 6 were assaulted during the Fri night home invasion, before the suspect fled in a stolen truck.

Slocan Lake Detachment Commander Thomas Gill says they put the call out to neighbouring RCMP operations to watch out for the suspect and the vehicle.

It was tracked down by Castlegar RCMP after ending up in a ditch and police say the man was arrested without incident.

Slocan Lake RCMP are recommending he remains behind bars after the upcoming bail hearing given the severity of the alleged crimes and the suspect's significant criminal record.