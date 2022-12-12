Suspect Charged in Alleged Arson at Kaslo Business

A Kaslo man is facing charges in alleged incidents at a business in the community.

RCMP said staff were scared by a man who was yelling and swearing inside the business in the early morning hours of Dec. 5.

Police also allege the man who was recognized by several witnesses returned to the business the same day at about 5:30 p.m.

He is reported to have hit the glass front door with an axe and alleged to have put a gas can inside and set it on fire.

Police indicated a struggle ensued after a passerby tried to intervene. They said the suspect broke free and remained on the scene pacing and yelling at the other person, before eventually fleeing on foot.

RCMP said the suspect was found on Hwy. 31 north of Kaslo and taken into custody without incident.

Alejandro Eytcheson Calderon is charged with arson, break and enter and two counts of mischief.

RCMP reported he is also charged with assault causing bodily harm in an incident in Kaslo earlier this year.

Calderon remains in custody pending an appearance in Nelson Provincial Court for continuation of a bail hearing scheduled for Tues. Dec 13.

Police want to speak to witnesses regarding the incidents at the Front St. business and hear from anyone who may have video footage.

Investigators at the Kaslo Detachment can be contacted at 250-353-2225.