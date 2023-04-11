Swiss Mining Giant Makes Unsolicited Bid for Teck Resources
Swiss mining company Glencore is modifying its hostile takeover offer for Teck Resources, conceding some Teck investors may prefer a full coal exit and others may not want thermal coal exposure.
The initial all-stock proposal would have seen Glencore acquire Teck and then split up the metals side of both companies along with parts of Glencore's marketing business into one company.
The original unsolicited bid also combined coal and some other related assets into another company.
The revised offer includes an $8.2-billion U-S cash component to buy Teck shareholders out of their coal exposure and would leave them with 24% of the combined metals company.
Teck chief executive Jonathan Price said Glencore's original plan had serious structural flaws and would destroy value for Teck's shareholders.
COVID-19 Invades Poplar Ridge Pavilion in TrailInterior Health says 10 residents at the long-term care facility at KBRH have contracted the virus, which was also hit with an outbreak in early 2022. One person died last year when over two-dozen residents and five staff members came down with the virus.
Kootenay Bat Program Addresses First BC Case of Disease-Causing FungusThe fungus was detected in bat excrement around Grand Forks. The syndrome has already spread to 38 states and eight provinces, putting three bat species on Canada's endangered list to date.
Update-Hwy 3 near Christina Lake Open Again After MudslideHwy 3 just east of Christina Lake is open again to single-lane traffic after Tuesday's mudslide. Meanwhile Creekside Park and the footbridge in Fruitvale are closed. Security fencing has been put up around washed out areas in Fruitvale and Warfield near Beaver and Trail creek's.
RDKB Activates EOC to Level 1, Christina Lake Mudslide Closes HighwayThe high water is expected to remain for a couple of days and Creekside Park and the footbridge are closed until further notice.
Sidewalk Patio Talks Resume in Grand Forks, NelsonGrand Forks City Council is set to consider the fate of downtown sidewalk patios this upcoming Monday, April 17th. On the other side of the Paulson Pass, Nelson City Council is set to discuss their own Sidewalk Café Expansion and Bylaw Review tonight, April 11th.
Krestova Regional Park Celebrates Soft OpeningChair of Krestova Regional Park Fund Raising Committee John Bullock says a group met on the edge of the property privately, ahead of a public opening once amenities are in place. This is the second largest property run by the RDCK at 55 hectares
Fire Fighters Rescue Mental Health Patient near KBRHKootenay Boundary Regional Fire fighters had to pull off a high angle rope rescue behind Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. A patient suffering a mental health crisis climbed up the 300 foot embankment late Sun. morning.
Nelson Council Hears Update on Proposed Cube 2.0 Climbing FacilityLast year saw the City lease a parcel at 810-10th Street for the proposed Cube 2.0 facility, set to include Olympic-standard 50-feet-tall walls and bouldering.
Man Charged in Grand Forks Bank Robbery Elects Trial Without JuryBriaden Rosch is charged for Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft for offences on April 21st 2022.