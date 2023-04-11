Swiss Mining Giant Makes Unsolicited Bid for Teck Resources

Swiss mining company Glencore is modifying its hostile takeover offer for Teck Resources, conceding some Teck investors may prefer a full coal exit and others may not want thermal coal exposure.

The initial all-stock proposal would have seen Glencore acquire Teck and then split up the metals side of both companies along with parts of Glencore's marketing business into one company.

The original unsolicited bid also combined coal and some other related assets into another company.

The revised offer includes an $8.2-billion U-S cash component to buy Teck shareholders out of their coal exposure and would leave them with 24% of the combined metals company.

Teck chief executive Jonathan Price said Glencore's original plan had serious structural flaws and would destroy value for Teck's shareholders.