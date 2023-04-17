Tactical Unit Makes Arrest on Canyon St. in Creston

Creston RCMP have a man in custody after Friday's operation on Canyon Street conducted by the Southeast B-C tactical unit.

Police say the man was wanted for serious offenses.

Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk stressed that safety was the prime concern of the operation.

“The subject of this arrest was deemed to be a safety risk to the public and police in the Town of Creston. With our primary focus being the safety of our people and community, it was determined that the safest way to execute the arrest was under the leadership of specialized tactical units with appropriate safety equipment,” stated the Creston RCMP Detachment Commander

“The presence of these teams in our small community would have been very apparent to many in the area of operation, who undoubtedly have questions. Though we cannot speak to certain details associated to the arrest or pending charges, I can share with you that the operation was carried out safely and no members of the public, police or the subject were harmed as a result,” he added, and indicated the investigation is continuing.

“There is no further risk to the public at this time and we remain grateful for the continued community support that has been expressed to our members,” he stated.