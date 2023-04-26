Teck Cancels Shareholders Vote on Split-Proposal
Teck has canceled a shareholders vote on the company’s plan to split its metals and coal divisions into separate companies.
The vote was scheduled for today (Apr. 26) during Teck’s Annual General Meeting.
Board Chair Sheila Murray said the company values shareholder feedback on the plan.
“The board will focus on incorporating the feedback heard into a revised value-enhancing separation to maximize value for shareholders” she said in a company release.
CEO Jonathan Price stated that feedback would be incorporated into a simplified separation plan.
“Our plan going forward is to pursue a simpler and more direct separation, which is the best path to unlock the full value of Teck for our shareholders,” he added in the company news release.
The Swiss company who has made two unsolicited bids for Teck has been urging shareholders to vote against the separation proposal.
Glencore officials indicated approval by Teck shareholders would kill any possible deal to takeover the Vancouver based company.
Glencore added an 8.2 billion dollar cash offer to their original hostile takeover bid, both of which were rejected.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Investigates Arson, Recovers MotorhomeThe suspicious fire at Donaldson Drive and 76th Avenue was reportedly out by the time that police arrived, but the exterior wall of a trailer caught fire and a nearby porta-potty was completely destroyed.
-
Smoke Eaters Add Another High Scoring ForwardAnother day and another signing by the Trail Smoke Eaters. 18-year-old forward Trip Pendy fired 42 goals and 87 assists for his high school and U-18 AAA teams in New Jersey last season.
-
RCMP Seeking Two Suspects in Beating of Trail ManTwo men wanted in Sunday's severe beating of a Trail man in a downtown alley remain at large. RCMP say the 49-year-old victim likely lost consciousness while being punched in the head several times by three men and has a serious shoulder injury.
-
Smokies Sign 19-year-old Sniper from New HampshireThe Smokies have added a 19-year-old forward from New Hampshire for next season. Jack DesRuisseaux who had 35 goals and 38 assists in 50 games last season is already committed to Division 1 Sacred Heart University.
-
COVID Outbreak over at Poplar Ridge PavilionThe two week COVID outbreak at the Poplar Ridge long-term care facility in Trail is over. Interior Health says about a dozen residents had the virus, which starting invading the 3rd floor medical unit at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook five days ago.
-
Man Accused of Shooting at Police Outside KBRH SentencedIt's a six-year prison sentence for a Quebec man who fired on police and paramedics last October outside Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital. Francis Paradis pleaded guilty to four weapons offenses, while the other charges including attempted murder were essentially dropped.
-
Castlegar Council Reflects on Response to Alleged Threat to StudentsThe Mayor and Castlegar City Council commended the hasty response from police but also had some recommendations to consider.
-
Nelson Council Hears Direction From Economic Development PartnershipNelson’s March 28th Committee of the Whole saw presenters breeze through goals, findings and both short and long term recommendations stemming from Phase One of the group’s efforts.
-
Fill the BusApril 29th