Teck Fined Over $2-million for 2019 spill

Teck will pay an agreed upon fine of over $2-million for the Feb. 2019 leak that spilled 2.5 million litres of effluent into the Columbia River.

The company pleaded guilty to a pair of fisheries act charges and said it has taken preventative measures.

They include the repair of primary and backup diversion valves, maintenance and more staff training.

The company maintained a third party determined there was no long term impact to fish or the environment and the incident was reported to regulatory authorities immediately.

“We take this incident very seriously and are committed to continuous improvement and enhancing our environmental performance,” said Thompson Hickey, General Manager, Teck Trail Operations in the company issued news release.

“An extensive investigation was undertaken immediately following the incident and additional control measures and training have been implemented to prevent a reoccurrence,” the release added.

Teck will also pay $80-thousand to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.