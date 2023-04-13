Teck Rejects Second Takeover Bid From Swiss Company

Teck has turned down a second unsolicited offer from Swiss mining giant Glencore.

The original hostile takover bid rejected earlier this month, was an all-stock proposal valued at about $23-billion.

Teck C-E-O Jonathan Price said that deal would push shareholders into a large thermal coal business, oil trading and possible jurisdictional battles, calling the offer structurally unsound and possibily devastating for shareholders.

The Swiss company then sweetened its offer with an $8.2 billion cash component.

Glencore said that would amount to buying Teck shareholders out of their coal holdings primiarily in the Elk Valley, while offering a 24% stake in the new combined metals company and included parts of Glencore's marketing business.

Teck's board turned down the revised offer saying it was opportunistic and unrealistic.

Teck has said it wants to stick with its plan to separate its coal business from its base metals operations, saying that will give shareholders more ways to maximize value.