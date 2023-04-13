Teck Rejects Second Takeover Bid From Swiss Company
Teck has turned down a second unsolicited offer from Swiss mining giant Glencore.
The original hostile takover bid rejected earlier this month, was an all-stock proposal valued at about $23-billion.
Teck C-E-O Jonathan Price said that deal would push shareholders into a large thermal coal business, oil trading and possible jurisdictional battles, calling the offer structurally unsound and possibily devastating for shareholders.
The Swiss company then sweetened its offer with an $8.2 billion cash component.
Glencore said that would amount to buying Teck shareholders out of their coal holdings primiarily in the Elk Valley, while offering a 24% stake in the new combined metals company and included parts of Glencore's marketing business.
Teck's board turned down the revised offer saying it was opportunistic and unrealistic.
Teck has said it wants to stick with its plan to separate its coal business from its base metals operations, saying that will give shareholders more ways to maximize value.
-
Woman Seriously Injured in Hwy 3-A Crash near NelsonNelson RCMP say a 60-year-old woman involved in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 3-A was taken to hospital in Kelowna with serious injuries. The 38-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was take to KBRH. RCMP say her injuries were not life threatening.
-
Castlegar Weather Forecaster Addresses March Weather, Current PatternsLast month saw the lowest mean monthly temperature recorded in at least the past decade at 1.9 degrees. The mean monthly temperature combines both the average lowest and highest temperatures throughout March.
-
Castlegar Launches OCP Renewal ProcessOCP's guide how a community evolves over ten years but the City of Castlegar typically only hears from 5% of residents when in engaging in community planning.
-
COVID-19 Invades Poplar Ridge Pavilion in TrailInterior Health says 10 residents at the long-term care facility at KBRH have contracted the virus, which was also hit with an outbreak in early 2022. One person died last year when over two-dozen residents and five staff members came down with the virus.
-
Kootenay Bat Program Addresses First BC Case of Disease-Causing FungusThe fungus was detected in bat excrement around Grand Forks. The syndrome has already spread to 38 states and eight provinces, putting three bat species on Canada's endangered list to date.
-
Update-Hwy 3 near Christina Lake Open Again After MudslideHwy 3 just east of Christina Lake is open again to single-lane traffic after Tuesday's mudslide. Meanwhile Creekside Park and the footbridge in Fruitvale are closed. Security fencing has been put up around washed out areas in Fruitvale and Warfield near Beaver and Trail creek's.
-
RDKB Activates EOC to Level 1, Christina Lake Mudslide Closes HighwayThe high water is expected to remain for a couple of days and Creekside Park and the footbridge are closed until further notice.
-
Sidewalk Patio Talks Resume in Grand Forks, NelsonGrand Forks City Council is set to consider the fate of downtown sidewalk patios this upcoming Monday, April 17th. On the other side of the Paulson Pass, Nelson City Council is set to discuss their own Sidewalk Café Expansion and Bylaw Review tonight, April 11th.
-
Swiss Mining Giant Makes Unsolicited Bid for Teck ResourcesThe revised hostile takeover offer includes an $8.2 billion cash component, in addition to Teck shareholders having 24% of the new metals company. Teck officials rejected the original bid saying it was structurally flawed.