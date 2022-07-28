Teck Reports Second Quarter Financial Loss at Trail Operation.

The second quarter financial results at the Teck Trail Operation have a bad news-good news scenario.

Teck reported a $7-million loss for the months of April, May and June, but that’s much better than the $24-million loss in the second quarter of 2021.

The company’s financial report also stated the Trail operation ran a $7-million profit for the first six months of this year compared to a $2-million loss in the second quarter of 2021.

Teck officials estimated the new five-year collective agreement with members of United Steelworkers Local 480 will cost $14-million in the third quarter.

The company’s report stated that 70,200 tonnes of refined zinc was produced during this year’s second quarter, an increase of 6,200 from the year before.

Teck expects a reduction in production during the maintenance shutdown planned for this fall.

Teck said it recorded a fourth straight company-wide record for quarterly profits at $1.7-billion.