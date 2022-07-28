Teck Reports Second Quarter Financial Loss at Trail Operation.
The second quarter financial results at the Teck Trail Operation have a bad news-good news scenario.
Teck reported a $7-million loss for the months of April, May and June, but that’s much better than the $24-million loss in the second quarter of 2021.
The company’s financial report also stated the Trail operation ran a $7-million profit for the first six months of this year compared to a $2-million loss in the second quarter of 2021.
Teck officials estimated the new five-year collective agreement with members of United Steelworkers Local 480 will cost $14-million in the third quarter.
The company’s report stated that 70,200 tonnes of refined zinc was produced during this year’s second quarter, an increase of 6,200 from the year before.
Teck expects a reduction in production during the maintenance shutdown planned for this fall.
Teck said it recorded a fourth straight company-wide record for quarterly profits at $1.7-billion.
-
Castlegar Council Briefed on Happipad Housing InitiativeHappipad links hosts and renters and covers everything from background checks, monthly check-ins and meetings, to contracts, revenue share options, cost plans and more.
-
Boundary Swimmer Represents Canada at Commonwealth Games, plus MuralDergousoff represents Canada at England's Commonwealth Games starting today, July 28th, and hopes to reach the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. A recently completed mural captures a moment from the trial heats in-which Dergousoff qualified for the World Championships.
-
Rising Temperatures see Cooling Centres Open Across KootenaysCooling Centres are open in Nelson, Castlegar, Grand Forks and Creston. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will update this story as more Cooling Centre operations are announced.
-
Trail RCMP Put Down Coyote Seize the Truck of Fuel ThievesTrail RCMP put down a coyote that had been stalking a dog and its owner at a park on Ritchie Avenue and seized a truck that broke down following the theft of diesel from a local business during a busy week for officers.
-
Highway 3 Re-Opens Following Fatal MVI near CastlegarEmergency services were called shortly after 5AM, July 26th, where police report that the pickup truck appears to have encountered and struck an elk on the highway and subsequently veered into the path of an oncoming transport truck.
-
UPDATED Twenty Year Manhunt for Child Sex Offender Ends in CrestonRCMP said Lewis Edward Flood had been on the lam from Idaho authorities after skipping bail in 2001. Flood was paroled after serving three years of an 18 year sentence for sex offenses against children. He was captured in Creston and returned to Idaho on Monday.
-
Castlegar Airport Sees 96% Reliability Through JuneLoad capacities between the Vancouver and Calgary flights are fairly similar. Air Canada has singled that they are bumping up Calgary to six times a week as of August 1st.
-
City of Castlegar Awards Outgoing Emergency Social Services DirectorDeb Chmara's over 54 years experience with the Red Cross has also seen her help in places like Albania, Sri Lanka and Israel. This saw the City award her a framed Jim Lawrence picture of a bear standing with a camera at last week’s Regular Meeting of Council.
-
Nelson's Matti Erickson Ready to Take On the WorldNelson's Matti Erickson will be a much more experienced runner when he competes next week at the World Junior Track and Field Championships. He feels last year's race was an eye opener, followed by a year of competing against older and faster competition in the NCAA at the University of Oregon.