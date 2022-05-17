Teck Trail Operation Fined for Ammonia Spill
The Teck Trail Operation has been fined $55,016.11 for an ammonia spill.
WorkSafeBC reported the liquid anhydrous ammonia came from a railcar at an unloading area, exposing several people to the vapour.
The ruling dated Apr. 14 said Teck “had not adequately communicated or trained its workers in safe procedures for identifying and responding to ammonia leaks,” and added “The firm failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety.”
WorkSafe officials determined all workers didn’t get the necessary practice drills for ammonia-related work and “a lack of clear procedures and supervision to ensure procedures were being followed.”
They called it “a high-risk violation.”
The company said the incident happened Mar. 26, 2021.
