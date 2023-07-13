Teck Trail Operation Gets $10-million to Capture Carbon

The Teck Trail Operation is getting $10-million from the province for its Carbon Capture project.

Company officials say construction of the pilot plant is underway and expect it to be operational late this year.

Teck’s Chief Executive Officer says the provincial cash infusion will go a long way toward deciding how to use the carbon stored in the facility.

“Teck is continually evaluating opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint while supplying the critical resources required for a low-carbon future,” said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck.

“This funding will help advance our innovative carbon capture pilot at Trail Operations, with important support from CleanBC, which is an excellent example of the alignment and collaboration between industry and government in achieving our shared climate goals.” he added in the company news release.

The goal is to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide produced by the operation by 33% by 2020, with a net zero operation by 2050.

The company says once operational, the plant is expected to capture 1-tonne of carbon dioxide each day, with bigger plans in succeeding years.

Teck says it wants to upgrade the pilot project to an industrial sized plant capable of capturing over 100,000 tonnes a year, the equivalent of more than 20,000 cars, according to the Teck news release.