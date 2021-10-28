Teck Trail Operation has Profitable Third Quarter
The Teck Trail Operation experienced a significant financial turn-around this past summer.
The company’s financial report indicated the local operation posted a gross profit after depreciation and amortization of $14-million, compared with a $7-million dollar loss during July, Aug. and Sept. of 2020.
Trail also brought in $506-million in revenue, an improvement of $65-million from last year’s third-quarter financial report.
The 2021 document also stated production of refined zinc was down 3,300 tonnes from the previous year reaching 73,100 tonnes.
The company attributed the decrease to a ten-day summer shutdown of the oxygen plant because of poor air quality brought on by local wildfires.
Refined lead production during the three-month period was 20,200 tonnes, an increase of 2,000 tonnes from 2020.
Third-Quarter operating costs increased 9% to $128-million due to the higher price for consumables and increased labour costs, the company said.
Nelson Council Receives Business Community UpdateA few take-aways include 21% of Kootenay businesses reporting being in fairly poor shape, 15% of Kootenay Businesses reporting they're in very good shape and 35% in good shape. Furthermore, 52% of Kootenay Businesses report decreased sales volume over the last year.
Trail RCMP Report sees Suspect Nabbed, Drivers Prohibited, moreA complaint to police on Sunday morning was resolved peacefully after a 67-year old Trail woman reportedly threw a butter knife at an employee's back following a confrontation.
Nelson Bar and Restaurant Owner says It's Time for NormalcyA Co-owner of Finley's Bar and Grill in Nelson is ready for a return to some sense of normalcy. Tanya Finley said 18 months of anxiety has been tough on management and staff, while the financial losses since COVID hit have been staggering.
Electric Vehicle Charger Draft Agreement Approved in Grand ForksGrand Forks City Council approved a draft agreement in principal with Fortis BC last Monday, October 18th, and authorized staff to execute said agreement once any remaining technical details and statutory requirements are resolved.
Victim and Survivors WorkshopNovember 20th
Council Approves Tractor Purchase, Returns to ChambersOne highlight last week aside from the presentation saw Nelson City approve maintenance for the Public Works yard and the purchase of a new tractor.
RCMP Launch Criminal Investigation Into Highway 22 CollisionPolice haven't ruled out speed or impairment as factors in the two-vehicle crash that closed Highway 22 near Genelle for several hours. Investigators are looking for witnesses and dash-cam video.
Fire At Retrieve Technologies Doused QuicklyQuick work by staff and over 40 Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters limited damage to a small number of batteries. Monday night's blaze at the Retriev Technologies recycling facility near the Trail Airport was put out almost immediatley when staff turned on the sprinkler system.
Whitewater Previews COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of SeasonThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Marketing Director Peter Lonergan last week to touch on safety protocols you can expect when you return to the slopes.