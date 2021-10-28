Teck Trail Operation has Profitable Third Quarter

The Teck Trail Operation experienced a significant financial turn-around this past summer.

The company’s financial report indicated the local operation posted a gross profit after depreciation and amortization of $14-million, compared with a $7-million dollar loss during July, Aug. and Sept. of 2020.

Trail also brought in $506-million in revenue, an improvement of $65-million from last year’s third-quarter financial report.

The 2021 document also stated production of refined zinc was down 3,300 tonnes from the previous year reaching 73,100 tonnes.

The company attributed the decrease to a ten-day summer shutdown of the oxygen plant because of poor air quality brought on by local wildfires.

Refined lead production during the three-month period was 20,200 tonnes, an increase of 2,000 tonnes from 2020.