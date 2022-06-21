Teck Trail Operation Mediation Set To Begin Sunday

The President of United Steelworkers Local 480 notes the bargaining process takes time.

That’s one of the messages from Chris Walker after unionized workers at the Teck Trail Operation voted almost unanimously in favour of a strike mandate following the breakdown in negotiations toward a new contract on June 10.

“We’ve been meeting as a committee since January and meeting with local representatives from Teck since the beginning of May,” said Walker, who added that the union’s bargaining committee remains committed to striking a deal at the bargaining table.

“The process now is again, we will try to reach some sort of an agreement through mediation and hope that we do, that’s the step in the process we’re at and after that we will have to see where we are,” according to Walker, who stated two days are set aside for the negotiations involving the neutral third-party.

“We’re going to be heading to Vancouver, both committees, and we are going to be meeting with Mediator Vince Ready on the 26th and 27th,” Walker added.

The labour leader feels they have the overwhelming support of the membership who backed the strike vote conducted at Cominco Arena.

“In these COVID times and everything else, we had nearly 90% of our members show up and give us a 99% strike vote and it sent a very clear message that where Teck’s at is not enough and that they need to bring more to the table,” said Walker.

A posting from the Local 480 Facebook page said talks had been progressing through monetary issues over the past weeks before negotiations broke off.

A statement emailed from Teck to Bounce News outlined the company’s position.

“Our focus is on reaching an agreement that is fair to employees and supports the long-term sustainability of Trail Operations,” the statement said.