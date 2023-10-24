The Nelson Civic Centre Roof Doesn`t Meet Minimum Code Regulations

The Nelson Civic Centre may have to close if there is a heavy snow fall this winter.

City officials say the original roof structure comprised of wooden trusses isn't up to code and they will watch the weather closely with continued monitoring and inspections of the roof structure.

Officials say the problem was detected after assessments by the project management team.

"The safety and well-being of our community members are paramount to us," says Mayor Janice Morrison.

"We are taking these concerns seriously and working diligently to address them. The Civic Centre has been a vital part of our city for generations, and it will continue to be a safe and welcoming space for our residents," the mayor added in a release sent by the city.

City staff will remain in contact with user groups throughout the process.

Officials point out the Civic Arena is not affected.