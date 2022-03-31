The Trail Smoke Eaters Feel Battle Tested for the Post Season

The Trail Smoke Eaters are relatively healthy heading into the Thursday night playoff opener in Penticton with the returns of Captain Coalson Wolford and forward Ridge Dawson.

Coach and GM Tim Fragle said having goalie Cole Tisdale back after recovering from a concussion is another positive development.

“Tisdale came back this past weekend in our 7-5 win in Salmon Arm, but at this time we are still a little shorthanded and maybe other players can join us as the series progresses,” said Fragle, who indicated leading point man Brady Hunter isn’t likely to return until game three Monday in Trail.

The Smokies bench boss also feels the second half of the regular season which was full of adversity will be a benefit in the post season.

“We’re battle tested, “ Fragle said.

“We’ve had enough adversity since January on with injuries, suspensions and the challenges of a tough losing streak and learning a lot about our group, so we feel like we’ve seen the worst,” added the Coach and GM.

Although the Smoke Eaters didn’t beat Penticton during the regular season series they took the Vees to overtime twice.

Fragle said there is no secret to success against a team that led most offensive categories in the BCHL this season.

“A good team game and discipline,” he stated.

“They’ve got the best power play in the league, a super skilled team so we’ve got to be disciplined and we’ve got to play a good team defensive game to give ourselves a chance.” according to Fragle who also indicated the Smoke Eaters will be ready for the heavily favoured Vees.

“If you look at history, there’s always some upsets in playoffs and we’re going to embrace the underdog’s role.”

Game two is Friday night in Penticton with games three and four set for Monday and Tuesday at Cominco Arena.