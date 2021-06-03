The WK-Boundary and Creston Valley Curtailing COVID-19's 3rd Wave.

COVID-19 case counts continue to decrease in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley.

No new infections were reported by the B-C Centre for Disease Control from May 23-29 in the Trail, Castlegar, Arrow Lakes, Kootenay Lake and Kettle Valley areas, with one in Grand Forks and two each in Nelson and Creston.

Across B-C, new infections announced Wednesday totalled 194, including 33 in the Interior. That's the second straight day with fewer than 200 new infections across B-C, dropping the average infection rate to its lowest level since October of 2020.

Just across the border in the Northeast Tri County Health District there were three new infections announced Wednesday from the day before and just one in Stevens County.

The district’s tracking of active cases from the previous two weeks showed declines in many areas close to the border.

Their previous hot-spot in and around Republic, about 50km south of Grand Forks has had just 9 people who remained infected over the 14-day period, less than one-third of the area’s most-infected two week period about a month earlier.

The Colville area’s two-week rate was down to 11, with just five each in the Chewelah and Kettle Falls areas and no one was detected with the coronavirus in Northport.

The Metaline Falls area about 50km south of Salmo had one active case.