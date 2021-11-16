Thousands of Kootenay Residents Remain in The Dark After Storm

Fortis BC tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that rough weather beginning yesterday evening saw multiple power outages across the Kootenays, primarily on the East Side of Kootenay Lake and around South Slocan. Corporate Communications Advisor Diana Sorace says some residents are still without power today, November 16th:

“Due to the heavy winds and rain we did lose power to about, over 3000 customers. Roughly 3500 customers are still currently without power across the East side of Kootenay Lake and in South Slocan as well.”

She says those without power should keep their eyes peeled online for any updates:

“Right now there are multiple trees that have impacted our transmission lines and caused damage to the electric infrastructure. So we’re currently doing an aerial survey to inspect the transmission lines that supply power to the area and if we spot any trees on those lines, obviously our crews are working hard to remove those, but we currently we do not have an estimated time of restoration….”

Sorace adds there is always the potential for intermittent outages for areas already restored:

“Right now I know they’re assessing how best to restore power but, if re-routing is an option…. Customers on the East side of Kootenay Lake and South Slocan and in other areas experiencing power outages should expect those types of outages….”

Residents are reminded that with the arrival of unpredictable weather it’s always a good idea to prepare an emergency kit including flashlights and a battery operated radio.