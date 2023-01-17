Three People Killed in Hwy 3-A Collision

A two-vehicle collision on Hwy 3-A in Thrums has claimed three lives.

RCMP said the 26-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and eight-day-old baby were in a car that collided with a pick-up just before 4 o’clock Mon. afternoon. They were declared dead at the scene.

Police indicated it appeared the car was making a U-turn when it collided with the truck.

RCMP stated bystanders were providing first aid when police, fire, ambulance and a representative of the Kootenay Response Physicians Association arrived.

Police said the two-year-old riding in the car was taken to hospital and is expected to recover, while the pick-up driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. There was no one else in the truck.

RCMP investigators want to hear from any additional witnesses and are asking them to call the Castlegar Detachment at 250-365-7721.