Three Vallican Properties Evacuated After a Landslide

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has ordered the evacuations of three properties in Vallican because of a landslide.

Residents at 3300, 3355, and 3360 Little Slocan South Rd. won’t be allowed to return until RDCK officials feel it is safe.

Officials say geotechnical engineers will scan the area Wed. morning by helicopter to get a better look at the situation as it was too dark to conduct the aerial search Tues. evening.

Until the RDCK gives the all-clear signal, the road in the area will be closed in both directions.

Meanwhile five area properties are on evacuation alert.

Residents at 3279, 3290, 3301, 3364 and 3465 Little Slocan South Rd. have been told to be ready to leave on a moments notice.