Three-Vehicle Pileup Closed Highway 3 near Creston
Creston RCMP blame a three-vehicle pileup for closing the Walker Bridge on Highway 3 on Tues.
Police allege a pickup hauling a trailer crossed the centre line and collided with a gravel truck, causing extensive damage to the pickup and bridge about 9km east of town.
RCMP also indicated the damaged gravel truck was off the road when they arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and a sedan involved also received some damage.
Police said all injuries were minor and two people were taken by paramedics to hospital.
Creston Fire Fighters said everyone was out of their vehicles when they got there and didn’t need extrication.
The fire crew helped paramedics.
According to fire fighters, the highway remained closed until a Ministry of Highways crew examined the bridge and determined it was safe enough to resume traffic.
RCMP ruled out impairment as a factor in the collision and issued a ticket to the driver of the pickup.
-
Nelson Council Approves Proposed MuralsOne mural is proposed for the north facing wall of the Capitol Theatre by a member of the Sinixt/Arrow Lakes Band of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville. Another design by an indigenous Ymir artist is proposed for the retaining wall between Salvation Army and the old Nelson Cares building.
-
Castlegar Council Discusses Letter on VandalismThe letter speaks to worsening instances of people taking drugs, living on and destroying property to a Columbia Avenue business over the last year.
-
Pass Creek Gospel Music FestivalJuly 23 & 24th
-
JL Crowe GraduationJun 24 & 25th
-
Canada Day Celebration CastlegarJuly 1st
-
Canada Day Celebrations TrailJuly 1st 2022
-
Castlegar Council Debates Remuneration Ahead of AdoptionStaff recommended boosting remuneration for Councillors and Mayor as well as scrapping a $1500 expense bonus available to elected officials.
-
SD8 Board Chair Addresses Kootenay River Secondary School CeremonyThe lengthy process to drop "Prince Charles" from the name saw consultation with board members, community members, indigenous groups and more.
-
Teck Trail Operation Mediation Set To Begin SundayThe President of United Steelworkers Local 480 feels the close to unanimous strike vote by members at the Teck Trail Operation sends a clear message the company needs to bring more to the table. Chris Walker adds they are going to mediation hoping to strike a deal.