Three-Vehicle Pileup Closed Highway 3 near Creston

Creston RCMP blame a three-vehicle pileup for closing the Walker Bridge on Highway 3 on Tues.

Police allege a pickup hauling a trailer crossed the centre line and collided with a gravel truck, causing extensive damage to the pickup and bridge about 9km east of town.

RCMP also indicated the damaged gravel truck was off the road when they arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and a sedan involved also received some damage.

Police said all injuries were minor and two people were taken by paramedics to hospital.

Creston Fire Fighters said everyone was out of their vehicles when they got there and didn’t need extrication.

The fire crew helped paramedics.

According to fire fighters, the highway remained closed until a Ministry of Highways crew examined the bridge and determined it was safe enough to resume traffic.

RCMP ruled out impairment as a factor in the collision and issued a ticket to the driver of the pickup.