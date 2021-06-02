Trail Area Movie Goers Will Soon Have Two Options

It’s been a long and frustrating wait for the owner of Trail’s Royal Theatre.

The well established marquis in the city’s downtown is set to light up again on June 18 following the province’s mid-June lifting of restrictions on the industry.

Lisa Milne said management and staff have endured the pandemic and are excited about showing movies again in their renovated building.

It was open for a four week period following the $600,000 dollar facelift, only to be shut down again by the B-C Government for a seven month period that spanned COVID-19’s second and third waves through the province.

Milne was part of a movie-theatre operators’ delegation that met last month with Health Minister Adrian Dix and pointed out provincial authorities still don’t understand their business which remains classified in the “event” category.

“We are a year round businesses and the fact we are in that category has led to these closures, while the provincial health office is aware of how we operate, there’s way more they can know and understand’ said Milne who added that the Royal adhered to strict social distancing, frequent cleaning and on-line ticket sales during their brief opening.

Milne said they continue to make final preparations for their re-opening in just over two weeks and are participating in the addition of a distinct and diverse summer drive-in movie series on the upper parking lot of Waneta Plaza.

“Everything from retro-movies, to Hollywood movies, to Indi-movies, Canadian movies, a real mix of content that people have been missing,” said Milne.

The Royal Theatre sold its popcorn during the most recent COVID-19 curtailment.

Milne called it an overwhelming success.

“The response from the Greater Trail community was epic,” said the theatre owner who added it did more than just put some money into its cash register.

“There were times we were just running for four hours straight, it was amazing, I can’t believe how many regulars we had every single week for popcorn and it was just fun catching up (with patrons),” said Milne.

Theatre attendance will be restricted to 50 people per show, with a maximum of 50 vehicles at the drive-in, which is also slated to open June 18.