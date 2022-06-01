Trail Business Owner Frustrated by Thefts

The owner of a Trail car the truck rental outlet is frustrated by the amount of crime being committed in the West Kootenay.

Darrell Dickson of PractiCar Car and Truck Rentals figures it may take another week to replace the catalytic converters stolen from 10 of his trucks and U-Haul’s about a week ago.

They were taken between about 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. and Dickson pointed out the theft was caught on their video cameras.

“We’re pretty certain that it’s the same people using the same truck that stole converters off the Brick, their moving trucks here about two or three weeks ago,” he said.

Dickson told Bounce News the theft hurt his business and the ten customers who had reserved their vehicles as moving trucks remain in very high demand.

The owner of JJH Enterprises also said there have been ongoing thefts from their operation.

“It’s incredibly frustrating and I’m getting old enough that I’ve just had enough,” Dickson said.

“Weekly we have people stealing gas, it may not be much but it adds up, to $400-or-500 a week,” he added, also stating many others are dealing with thefts from their businesses or properties.

“I don’t even know how to put it without sounding like an old geezer,” he said.

“Even 10-to-15 year ago we didn’t have to worry about any of this stuff in the West Kootenay and it’s full force here now.”