Trail City Council Approves 4.5% Tax Increase and Mayor Seeks Re-Election
Trail City Council has approved a 2022 tax increase of 4.5%.
Acting Chief Financial Officer Rino Merlo said the rate is in the mid-range among B-C municipalities.
He also told council expenditures increased about $687,000 to around $3.1-million.
Merlo stated it could be argued the city is playing catch up after holding the line on taxes in 2020 just after the pandemic broke. The tax increase in 2021 was just under 4%.
He also told Council during Monday night’s meeting that reserve funds are being used for the new roof at the field house, fleet expenses, as well as new nets and lighting at Butler Park.
The annual increase for the average ratepayer in 2022 is about $66.
Meanwhile, Mayor Lisa Pasin announced she is seeking a second term.
While confirming her candidacy, Pasin said support she's recieved after the recent vote of non-confidence against her by four city councillors is humbling and inspiring.
Pasin lists fighting homelessness as among her priorities.
-
Nelson Council Welcomes new Financial OfficerJury has worked closely with Colin, Mayor and Council to develop the City's Five Year Financial Plan and complete the City's and other small municipalities' audited financial statements.
-
Rossland Mayor Addresses Award to CAOThe Long Service Recognition Award from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators is also for Teasdale's more than 15 years of experience in senior local government administration.
-
Nelson City Council Discusses Heritage Master PlanThe plan identifies strategies and priorities to retain and improve heritage assets. Implementing these assets into planning policies, practices and bylaws aims to help show Nelson's contemporary age without losing it's touch.
-
Castlegar City Council Talks Mail-Ballot VotingThe Bylaw commits to a Special Early Voting Opportunity at Castlewood Village and more, but the main change sees the removal of mail-in ballot restrictions so that any eligible resident can mail their votes in.
-
Slocan Health Centre Emergency Open Again Around the ClockEmergencies can now be handled again around the clock at the Slocan Community Health Centre. Interior Health said two additional registered nurses rectify the staffing challenges that forced the COVID related cutback in January.
-
CKISS Speaks to Invasive Species Action MonthWhite Spanish Broom and Italian Arum are two new listed species added to the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society's invasive plant priority list.
-
April Airport Report Sees Single Cancellation in CastlegarAirport Manager Maciej Habrych told Castlegar City Council last week, April 2nd, that load factor was about 61% through April and should continue to rise as weather conditions improve for travel.
-
Kootenay Unemployment Rate Continues to DecreaseThe Kootenay Unemployment Rate continues to fall. Stats Can said it's down almost a half percent from March to 4.9%, as 3,300 more people were working last month with 100 fewer job seekers.
-
Smoke Eaters Sign Trail Product for 2022-23 Season.He got a point during the Smoke Eaters playoff series vs Penticton. Now Trail's Judah Makway is a full-time Smokie. The 17-year-old's signing comes after a 33 point season in 33 games with the KIJHL's Beaver Valley Nitehawks