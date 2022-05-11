Trail City Council Approves 4.5% Tax Increase and Mayor Seeks Re-Election

Trail City Council has approved a 2022 tax increase of 4.5%.

Acting Chief Financial Officer Rino Merlo said the rate is in the mid-range among B-C municipalities.

He also told council expenditures increased about $687,000 to around $3.1-million.

Merlo stated it could be argued the city is playing catch up after holding the line on taxes in 2020 just after the pandemic broke. The tax increase in 2021 was just under 4%.

He also told Council during Monday night’s meeting that reserve funds are being used for the new roof at the field house, fleet expenses, as well as new nets and lighting at Butler Park.

The annual increase for the average ratepayer in 2022 is about $66.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lisa Pasin announced she is seeking a second term.

While confirming her candidacy, Pasin said support she's recieved after the recent vote of non-confidence against her by four city councillors is humbling and inspiring.

Pasin lists fighting homelessness as among her priorities.