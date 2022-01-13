Trail City Council Approves Seniors Condo

Trail City Council has approved the 45-unit condominium complex for adults 55-and-older slated for the Waneta Plaza area.

Mayor Lisa Pasin said after a robust debate, council decided it was in the city's best interests to give the green light to the five-story development.

“It will increase density and allow seniors and others who want small living to relocate either to Trail or from a house to a smaller condo-complex,” she said.

The Mayor stated council gave the go-ahead to the project after a report tabled by city staff to examine the complaints listed by neighbours during December’s public hearing.

Pasin pointed out concerns over noise and congestion were valid, but many weren’t.

“Some of the issues were found to be irrelevant, particularly esthetics, there was found to be sufficiency of city utility services and the ownership and affordability is not something council considers during a rezoning application,” said Pasin.

Developer Cezary Ksiazek was happy to hear about Trail Council’s approval after being turned down for a similar proposal by Rossland City Council.

He said in addition to getting a building permit, one of his next steps will be finding the right contractor, noting that will be a challenge.

“We don’t have contractors in our area who can do this project,” said Ksiazek who added the search is on in larger cities.

“I’m in the process of talking with some contractors from Kelowna, Vancouver and Calgary.”

The developer said the start date will be determined by how quickly he can hire a contractor who can keep costs down to make the units as affordable as possible for seniors who have limited incomes.

“An example could be the affordable housing, 38 units which are being built in Rossland. Prices have increased three times already and the budget is going up and up and up, we cannot do this for the project for seniors” he added.

Another pre-construction priority for Ksiazek is consulting with seniors in Trail.

“I need opinions from other people who will be living in this building, maybe we have to make some changes, maybe we have to think about something different,” said Ksiazek who vowed to move in to the new project himself after shoveling snow from the most recent storm.

The goal is to break ground as soon as this spring and Ksiazek said the complex would take about one year to complete.